Derrygonnelly man fined for drug possession

A DERRYGONNELLY man has been fined £75 after he pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B controlled drug.

Noel Mullane (54), of Main Street in Derrygonnelly, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 21) to face the charge relating back to November 2025.

The court heard that Mullane was driving a vehicle when he was pulled over by police and searched. The discovered a ‘smell of cannabis’ and found ‘one joint’ in his possession.

Mullane, who previously had no convictions, was fined £75, while a destruction order for the drugs was also agreed.