Council urges Fermanagh dog owners to take the lead

Being a responsible dog owner means ensuring your pet is microchipped and licensed. In Northern Ireland, The Dogs (NI) Order 1983 requires all dog owners to have a valid dog licence and renew it annually.

It is an offence to keep a dog without a valid licence and may result in a £75 fixed penalty. Dogs must also be microchipped before a licence can be obtained. Microchipping services are available from most local vets.

Owners must ensure their contact details are correct on the microchip database. If details are inaccurate, the dog is not considered microchipped under the Dogs (Licensing and Identification) Regulations (NI) 2012 and the licence is void.

Dog licences can be purchased online at www.fermanaghomagh.com under “Do It Online,” in person at the Council’s Connect Centres in Enniskillen and Omagh, or by post.

When completing your application, provide as much detail as possible, including the dog’s name, sex, breed, colour and any distinguishing markings. A standard licence costs £12.50, a concessionary licence is £5, and a block licence is £32. An XL Bully dog licence is £12.50.

A concessionary licence is available for the first or only dog of a person over 65 years of age, on income-related benefits, or if the dog has been sterilised. Proof of age, benefit entitlement, or confirmation from a vet will be required when submitting your application.

For more information on responsible dog ownership or to apply for or renew your dog licence, visit www.fermanaghomagh.com or contact our Enforcement Officers on 0300 303 1777.