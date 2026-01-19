Council to host special meeting for rates decisions

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council will host a special meeting on February 5 to approve its expenditure plans for the next year.
During the meeting, councillor will strike rates for domestic and non-domestic properties for the 2026/27 financial year.
This will decide how much householders and businesses will pay in rates to the council in the coming year.
Councillors today took part in a workshop to help them with the rates-setting process.
A similar workshop was held last November.
Posted: 5:00 pm January 19, 2026