Council to host special meeting for rates decisions

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council will host a special meeting on February 5 to approve its expenditure plans for the next year.

During the meeting, councillor will strike rates for domestic and non-domestic properties for the 2026/27 financial year.

This will decide how much householders and businesses will pay in rates to the council in the coming year.

Advertisement

Councillors today took part in a workshop to help them with the rates-setting process.

A similar workshop was held last November.