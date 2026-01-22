Council seeks assurance on disabled access at walkway

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has carried out an urgent inspection of the temporary walkway outside the old Railway Hotel.

During January meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh Council, members raised concerns about the safety and accessibility of the temporary pathway at the site of the former hotel which burned down in September 2024, particularly for disabled users.

At the November Council meeting, councillors had agreed that the issue required urgent attention and agreed to write to DfI.

Writing to Daniel Healy, divisional roads manager, the Council said it was seeking ‘an urgent inspection of the pathway at the site of the former Railway Hotel, Enniskillen.’

It requested that ‘any defects be repaired to ensure there are no health and safety risks for disabled persons using the pathway.’

The letter added that the Council trusted the matter would be given ‘urgent attention’ and stated that it ‘looked forward to receiving your response.’

In his reply, Mr Healy said that a DfI engineer had already carried out an inspection of the temporary walkway with the developer’s representative.

He stated, “Whilst several minor issues were identified, the general condition of the walkway was found to be in a reasonable condition.”

He continued: “The developer’s representative gave a commitment to remedy the minor defects raised as soon as possible.” Mr Healy also confirmed that “the walkway is being inspected by the developer on a weekly basis.”

Reassuring councillors that the situation would continue to be monitored, he added, “My local team will continue to engage with the development company representatives on a regular basis to review the suitability of the walkway.”