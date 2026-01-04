Council chair to lead fight for rural services in 2026

CHAIRMAN of Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, will be prioritising rural services in the year ahead.

Cllr McElduff has five months left in his term, and said he has been ‘truly privileged to fulfil this role and I look forward to working closely with fellow Councillors, Council officials, social partners and the wider community to progress important objectives.’

“I plan to spend my time equally between Fermanagh and the West Tyrone end of the Council,” he said.

“To be specific and to focus on the Fermanagh part of the district for the purposes of Fermanagh Herald readers, I plan to take an important initiative in March aimed at highlighting rural deficits in terms of distance from essential services.

“We will be seeking solutions to critical rural issues that matter to people in a ‘Rural Parliament’ type initiative.

“This will take place in Roslea in the Erne East DEA. Watch this space, as they say.

“I plan to continue offering my support and the Council’s corporate support to the local community seeking the reinstatement of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital.

“I plan to read and re-read the recent ICLRD Report which the Council commissioned in relation to our local services to help put the case.

“I look forward to inviting a number of groups and individuals to The Townhall to recognise achievements and to hear their important stories.

“I am particularly keen on re-engaging with my friends in Brightstarz and also on hosting a ‘Dáil na Gaeilge’ event in The Townhall during Seachtain na Gaeilge / Irish Language Week.

“Promoting Fermanagh as a new part of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand will also be exciting.

“And that is only the half of it. Tús maith, leath na hoibre.”