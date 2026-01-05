Could McKenna be in the running for Man United return?

FERMANAGH man Kieran McKenna could be considered for a return to Old Trafford, following the departure of Ruben Amorim from the Manchester United hotseat this morning (Monday).

Speculation is now mounting as to who will be the next Man United boss, after the club confirmed that Amorim was relieved of his duties.

McKenna, who is the current manager of Ipswich Town, is 10/1 to take over at Old Trafford, according to Bet365.

The 39-year-old spent a number of years at United, first with their under-18s, as well as a coach with the senior team under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

McKenna’s Ipswich Town currently sit third in the Championship, with the Tractor Boys firmly in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.