Convicted sex offender (22) in custody on new charges

A convicted sex offender who previously avoided prison is facing new charges, including having sex with an animal.

Jason Brown (22) from Corratistune Road, Enniskillen is charged with 13 offences comprising of seven counts of failing to comply with sex-offender registration.

The offences allegedly took place between May and October, just months after he avoided prison for having over 1000 indecent child images.

Brown also faces two counts of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) on November 6 by possessing an electronic tablet with approval and deleting the browser.

In addition, he is charged with single counts of having sex with an animal, making and possessing an indecent image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image, all of which allegedly occurred on dates between August 1, 2024 and October 16 this year.

Having previously been denied bail, Brown appeared before the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court by video-link.

A prosecuting lawyer advised the full investigation file is expected in the coming weeks.

District Judge Barney McElhome remanded Brown in continuing custody to appear again on January 26.