Concern as inflation rises again in Fermanagh

RESIDENTS in Fermanagh are continuing to feel the pinch, after it was confirmed that food prices increased sharply again over the festive period.

The Office for National Statistics recently confirmed that inflation in December 2025 rose to 3.4 per-cent, in worrying news for many families in the county and the local economy.

It was also reported by the organisation that other prices of items, including higher tobacco prices and the cost of expensive airfares, impacted on the rise in inflation.

Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics did shed some good news for the economy, with government borrowing for December standing at £11.6 billion.

Compared to December 2024, the figure decreased by 38 per-cent to £7.1 billion. Even though it was significantly higher than the level in 2023, it’s lower than what many economists had predicted.

The reduction in government borrowing will come as a relief to the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, who’s set to make her next Budget statement on March 3.

The Conservative MP has remained committed to “getting bills down” and making life easier for many families and residents living in the UK.

“Getting bills down is my top priority. That is why I froze rail fares and prescription fees and cut £150 off average energy bills at the Budget this year,” explained Ms Reeves.