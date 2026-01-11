Concern as energy prices increasing

MANY residents in Fermanagh are struggling to heat their homes, as concern grows over the rise in energy bills.

Ofgen, the energy regulator, recently reported that energy bills have increased by an annual £3 per household for families who use electricity and gas to heat their homes and properties.

Earlier this year, the energy regulator confirmed there would be an increase of two per-cent to the price cap from October 1, with the rise having a significant impact on many households in the North.

It was another devastating blow for Fermanagh residents who are lamenting the rise in grocery and essential items costs, as a cold snap causes problems for many in the county.

Recognising the impact on many families, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, has promised to reduce costs and bills.

“Getting bills down is my top priority. That is why I froze rail fares and prescription fees and cut £150 off average energy bills at the Budget this year,” Ms Reeves said.

In good news for many, in November 2025, the Office for National Statistics confirmed the inflation rate was sitting at 3.2 per-cent, which was a decrease of 3.6 per-cent.

The news was welcomed broadly by many residents and families, who have been left relieved by the decrease.

Food prices was a key factor in the fall of inflation, with the cost of food reducing by 0.2 of a per-cent point between October and November.