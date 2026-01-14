Company fined for removing asbestos from Boho church

A company has been fined £1,000 for removing asbestos from a chapel in Boho without the required licence.

Following an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), RM Steel Erection Limited was fined in connection with refurbishment works at Sacred Heart Chapel in November 2023.

Today at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court, the company pled guilty to a single health and safety offence.

Advertisement

A HSENI spokesperson said its investigation found that RM Steel Erection Limited, in the absence of being a licensed asbestos contractor, removed licensed asbestos as part of the building’s refurbishment works.

The HSENI said an asbestos refurbishment survey which was prepared prior to commencement of the works, had identified licensable asbestos material in the rear extension which was to be demolished.

An asbestos refurbishment survey aims to provide accurate information on the location, quantity and condition of asbestos containing materials (ACMs) within a building prior to refurbishment work.

It is a legal requirement for the asbestos to be removed, as far as is reasonably practicable, before further works can start.

The HSENI investigation revealed that the company had both sight and knowledge of the asbestos refurbishment survey prior to the commencement of works.

RM Steel Erection Limited proceeded with the asbestos removal work in November 2023.

The removal of licensed asbestos should only be undertaken by those who are licensed and with the appropriate safety controls in place.

Advertisement

HSENI Construction Inspector Caoimhe O’Neill said: “Asbestos exposure remains a significant cause of work-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

“Most higher risk asbestos removal work must only be done by a licensed contractor because of the hazardous nature these higher risk materials pose to human health if removed without appropriate controls.

“Without suitable controls in place, the removal of licensed asbestos product may result in harmful asbestos fibres being released creating a significant risk to workers’ health.

“Employers have a legal duty to manage any work involving asbestos, including that licensed asbestos removal work is undertaken by an approved contractor.”