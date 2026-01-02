+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Company donates £4,000 to Diabetes UK Fermanagh branc

Posted: 4:32 pm January 2, 2026

RJ Mitten & Sons Ltd recently presented a £4,000 donation to the Diabetes UK Fermanagh Branch, continuing the company’s long-standing tradition of supporting charitable causes.

Each year, the company makes a generous donation to a chosen charity in lieu of customer gifts.

This year’s chosen beneficiary, Diabetes UK Fermanagh Branch, received the donation to support its ongoing work within the local community.

Pictured at the presentation are Noel Mitten and Bronagh Prunty of RJ Mitten & Sons Ltd, along with Anne Harland, Secretary of the Diabetes UK Fermanagh Branch.

