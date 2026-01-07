Community walk in memory of Vanessa, James and Sara

A LARGE crowd turned out to Maguiresbridge GAA club on New Year’s Day for a special walk to remember the late Vanessa Whyte and her children James and Sara Rutledge.

Club members and residents from across Fermanagh took part in the event, which raised over £1,000 for Fermanagh Women’s Aid.

“Together we raised £1,100 for Fermanagh Women’s Aid,” a statement from Maguiresbridge St Mary’s GAA club read.

“A huge thank you to everyone who came out, donated, and showed their support. Your generosity and kindness truly mean so much.

“This walk was especially important to us as we came together in support of our three beloved members. The turnout, the conversations, and the sense of togetherness reminded us what our club is really about.”

Ms Whyte, and her children James and Sara, were active members of many local GAA clubs, including Maguiresbridge St Mary’s.

Tributes continue to be paid right across Fermanagh following their deaths, with Gaels at the recent Fermanagh GAA County Convention remembering them for their love and passion of Gaelic games.

“Vanessa was a tireless worker in her adopted club of Lisbellaw St Patrick’s and a driving force to make things happen,” a statement read.

“She was a passionate advocate for the plight of the hurlers in the county and never hesitated to report back her feelings on how things were being done but more importantly how she felt they could be improved.”