Community service for Fermanagh woman for theft charges

AN Enniskillen woman who was charged with a number of thefts which amounted to £175 has been ordered to 12 months probation and 100 hours of community service.

Amy Boyle (20), of Corban Avenue in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 16) to face a number of charges which occurred in December 2025.

The court heard that, on December 6, Boyle entered a shop in Enniskillen where she carried out a theft of £57.25, which included two bottles of Vodka, two sandwiches, two wraps and two packets of crisps.

Advertisement

Boyle was arrested and made a full admission to police.

A few days later, on December 10 and December 11, Boyle was again arrested following further thefts in a shop in Omagh, which amounted to £25 and £22.31 respectively.

The court heard that on December 10, Boyle was charged with the theft of two alcopops and a box of cigarettes.

On December 11, she was charged with the theft of a number of items, which she placed ‘in her chest area’.

Boyle again made a full admission to police in her subsequent arrest, saying that she was ‘bullied by a female’.

The court also heard that, during another instance where she was charged with theft, Boyle was located by police in a campervan in Enniskillen, alongside another female.

She was arrested by police and she became ‘violent and struggled’ and she was ‘swearing in public’. The court then heard that she assaulted two police officers by ‘kicks to the knees’.

Advertisement

Boyle was later charged with attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police.

The court also heard that on one occasion, Boyle was in breach of her bail conditions on one of the checks.

Her defence counsel told the court that Boyle previously had no convictions and in the ‘space of one month she had five prosecutions and 10 convictions’.

They also added that there was good reason to believe that Boyle has been ‘exploited by older people’ and she might have been ‘bulled into this’ repeated instances of theft.

Boyle lives with her mother and is in receipt of benefits, with her defence counsel acknowledging that while she was ‘on thin ice’, probation could help her ‘turn away from this path’.

After reviewing the facts of the case, district judge Alana McSorley said she had previously urged Boyle to find ‘a new circle of friends’.

Boyle, who the district judge said was identified as a ‘high likelihood of reoffending’, was ordered to complete 12 months probation and 100 hours of community service.

Judge McSorley warned Boyle that she ‘needs to comply with probation’.