Community policing event being held in Belleek today

A community policing event is being held in Fermanagh today.

It will at Belleek Community Hub from 11am to 1pm.

Members of the PSNI’s Erne North policing team will be in attendance to offer advice or answer any questions local people may have.

“We will be on hand to discuss any on-going issues/concerns you may have in your area or why not simply call in to meet your Neighbourhood Policing Team,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Fermanagh PCSP and our crime prevention officer will also be there, so please feel free to call for a chat and a cuppa.”