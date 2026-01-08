Coach Dermott is supporting fundraising walk in Leitrim

DERRYGONNELLY man Dermott Feely is set to take on an ambitious walking challenge to raise money for Leitrim GAA.

The Fermanagh man, who is the assistant manager of Leitrim inter-county ladies team, is set to walk 50 miles during the month of January, with all proceeds raised going towards developing GAA in the county.

Players, coaches, mentors and club members throughout Leitrim are taking part in the fundraising campaign.

Speaking at the launch of the fundraising campaign, Leitrim LGFA chairwoman, Kathy Butler, explained how important funds raised will be for the promotion of the ladies game in Fermanagh.

“We’re delighted that it’s back up and running and we’re asking everyone to get behind the 50 Miles in January Challenge and use it as the opportunity to get out and about and to run, walk, connect,” she said.

“We’re encouraging people to unearth the hidden gems in terms of scenery, history around the county and showcase those on the Facebook groups, track your runs and your walks on the Strava group and get involved and share the links as widely as possible and spread the word that Leitrim is the place to be.”

The county chairwoman also recognised how the cost-of-living crisis and rising costs is placing a major burden on GAA teams and sporting organisations.

“The reality is that everything is getting more expensive and has done year on year, even in the short period of time that I’ve been involved,” explained Ms Butler.

“The costs have risen exponentially and now that teams are back on the road, that’s when the bills will start to accumulate and every cent is valuable.

“We really appreciate all of the support and the sponsorship that comes in and it doesn’t matter how big or small, every cent is really valued.

“The girls on the ground, those who benefit from it, appreciate that and they understand how hard money is to come by.

“Every squad and every bus costs money and every pitch and every training session costs a few euro, and more than a few euro, so that’s the reality of it.”

At the time of going to press, over €10,000 has been raised by Leitrim GAA.