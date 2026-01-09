Charlie’s Bar raises vital funds for charity

CHARLIE’S Bar in Enniskillen has once again captured the hearts of the Fermanagh community this Christmas, raising a momentous amount of money for Cancer Focus NI through a powerful festive fundraising campaign.

Known across the county for its viral and heartfelt Christmas adverts, the family-run bar went beyond storytelling this year by backing its message of kindness with meaningful action.

Una Burns, Manager of Charlie’s Bar, said the initiative came from a desire to give something tangible back to the community.

“Cancer has touched so many families in Enniskillen and beyond, including our own customers, staff and wider community,” she said.

“It’s something almost everyone can relate to in some way, which is why supporting Cancer Focus NI felt so important.”

The fundraising centred around a special Christmas Eve live music event, alongside voluntary donations collected in the bar throughout the festive period.

A key moment of the afternoon was the generosity of musician Chephren Parker, who travelled over to perform free of charge.

“Chephren didn’t take any payment for the gig and instead asked that donations be given to Cancer Focus NI,” Ms Burns explained. “That generosity really inspired people on the day.”

This year’s Charlie’s Bar Christmas advert focused on carers and the everyday sacrifices they make for loved ones. Ms Burns said the charity partnership was a natural extension of that message, particularly with the new Cancer Focus NI Centre opening in Enniskillen in June 2025, just across the road from the bar.

“As a family-run business, Charlie’s has always been about connection and community,” she said. “Supporting Cancer Focus NI allowed us to turn our Christmas message into real support for local families.”

Claire Edwards, Therapeutic Cancer Support Centre Manager at Cancer Focus NI, said the charity was “completely delighted” to be chosen.

She added that the funds raised will go directly towards counselling, family support and nurse-led services at the Enniskillen centre.

Ms Burns concluded by thanking everyone who donated. “December is already an expensive month, but this shows once again the incredible generosity of the Fermanagh people.”