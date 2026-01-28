Charity walk planned in memory of Enniskillen man

EMPLOYEES at Mannok Cement are gearing up for a special charity walk in memory of their late colleague Gregory Cassidy.

Formerly of Tarmon Brae in Enniskillen, Mr Cassidy (59) passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 1, following a battle with illness.

Mr Cassidy was a long-serving and respected employee at Mannok Cement. Some of his former colleagues are now set to take part in a walk up Cuilcagh Mountain later this year.

“A true professional, Gregory took great pride in everything he did, always striving to complete every task to the best of his ability,” a spokesperson for Mannok explained.

“His friendly manner, thoughtfulness and determination made him a valued colleague and a trusted friend to many.

He had a natural ability to connect with people, whether through his witty sense of humour or his patient and supportive approach with new staff and especially apprentices.

“Gregory had a particular kindness towards our colleagues from the Philippines, taking them under his wing on their arrive and helping them feel at home within the team.”

All proceeds raised from the Cuilcagh Mountain walk, which will take place in the next few months, will raise money for Cancer Connect.

The non-profit organisation continues to play a vital role in support people who are living with cancer in Fermanagh and their families.

“Gregory was a man of his word, earning the respect of all who worked with him – a respect that was powerfully reflected in the guard of honour formed outside St Michael’s Church,” the statement added.

“His loss is felt deeply across the company, both professionally and personally.”