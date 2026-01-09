Calls for resurfacing of rural roads in Fermanagh

THE resurfacing of rural roads in Boho, Derrygonnelly, Garrison and Belleek should be at ‘the top of the list’ for infrastructure projects this year, a local representative has claimed.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillor, Anthony Feely, recently called on the Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure to consider improving driving conditions in the west of the county.

It was reported that Northern Ireland Finance Minister, John O’Dowd, has pledged £59 million going towards improving the water service and road maintenance in the North.

Cllr Feely, pictured right, has vented his frustration at the state of the roads in his constituency area in Fermanagh, which he says requires immediate attention and action.

“The Minister of Finance [John O’Dowd] has allocated over £50 million for infrastructure projects that includes rural road resurfacing projects,” Cllr Feely told the ‘Herald.

“I have written to the Roads Service to ensure that roads that have been reported numerous time including the Corramore Road, Tully Road, Glenashaver, Lattone Road, Roscor Bridge Road, Brollagh Road and roads in Boho and other numerous roads are at the top of the list when money is being allocated for resurfacing.”

The funding boost comes with the Northern Ireland Finance Minister reporting that a welcome £104 million will go towards public sector pay awards.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, has called for the money to be put to good use to support residents and families in the county.

“The allocation of funding is welcome and shows this Executive’s commitment to paying workers a fair wage and investing properly in public services,” explained Ms Dolan.

“As a result, we will see improvements to roads, public transport, wastewater infrastructure, housing, healthcare and education.

“This will help public services modernise, upgrade and continue the work of undoing the harm caused by 15 years of British government cuts.”