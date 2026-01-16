Boeing Boeing farce takes off at Ardhowen, Enniskillen

Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for the fun, as Enniskillen Amateur Dramatic Society (EADS) is set to bring the aclaimed ‘Boeing Boeing’ to the Ardhowen Theatre this week.

Taking place from Thursday, January 22 to Saturday January 24, the beloved farce is set in the stylish Paris apartment of Bernard, a self-styled Parisian lothario and successful architect.

Boeing Boeing follows a romantic arrangement that is as elaborate as it is precarious. Bernard is simultaneously engaged to three glamorous airline hostesses — Gloria, Gretchen and Gabriella — none of whom is aware of the others’ existence.

Advertisement

His carefully controlled lifestyle depends entirely on precise international flight schedules, as each fiancée works for a different airline.

The smooth running of Bernard’s world is maintained by his long-suffering, sharp-tongued housekeeper, Berthe, who works tirelessly behind the scenes — changing photographs, bed linen and even the menu — to ensure everything perfectly suits whichever bride-to-be is currently ‘in residence.’

Bernard proudly declares his system to be “so precise as to be almost poetic”.

However, this meticulously planned arrangement begins to unravel when Bernard’s old friend Robert arrives unexpectedly from the provinces and is quickly drawn into the outrageous secret.

Matters spiral further out of control when advances in aviation technology and bad weather cause sudden and dramatic changes to flight schedules.

The impossible soon becomes reality, as all three fiancées converge on the apartment on the same day, triggering a whirlwind of misunderstandings, escalating chaos and laugh-out-loud moments.

A masterclass in timing, physical comedy and sharp dialogue, Boeing Boeing is widely regarded as one of the greatest farces ever written and promises audiences a fast-paced evening of classic theatrical comedy.

Advertisement

The cast features Charlie Beattie as Bernard, Odhrán Sweeney as Robert, Rosemary Lendrum as the sharp-tongued housekeeper Berthe, Cara Murphy as Gloria, Hayley Johnston as Gabriella and Deborah Fallis as Gretchen.

Tickets for Boeing Boeing are available via the Ardhowen Theatre box office at: https://ardhowen.com/show/boeing-boeing/

Audiences are encouraged to book early and prepare for a night of high-flying hilarity as Enniskillen Amateur Dramatic Society brings this much-loved comedy to life.