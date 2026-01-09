Big turnout for launch of Belcoo walkway

A LARGE crowd turned out to Belcoo GAA club recently for the official launch of a walkway, in memory of its late club members.

‘Oisin’s Walkway’, which was named in memory of the late Oisin McGrath, was opened at Belcoo GAA club following weeks of work and development at the GAA club in Fermanagh.

The walkway, which was supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Shared Ireland and the Landfill Communities Fund, will serve as a place where residents can remember their loved ones.

“We opened ‘Oisín’s Walkway’ at the football pitch with a big attendance at the event,” a club statement read.

“The walkway is in memory of Oisín McGrath and all past members and friends of our club.”

A number of local representatives, including Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, were present at the event, as well as local athlete, Tina Gallagher.

“Local legend Tina Gallagher was presented with a token of recognition for her achievements at the World Championships as well as her distinguished playing and managerial career with our club,” thy said.

“Tina led out the crowd on the walk with Nigel and Sharon McGrath as everyone completed a mile on the walkway as we tied this event in with the GOAL charity.”

The club said it was proud to partner up with the important charity organisation.

“GOAL is an Irish charity who works with communities facing extreme poverty and crisis. More than 200 GOAL mile events will be taking place all over the country and one of them will be in Belcoo,” they said.

Ms Dolan said the walkway is “a fitting tribute” to the late members of the Belcoo GAA club.

“It was an honour to attend the opening of Oisín’s Walkway in Belcoo,” Ms Dolan added.

“It was a fitting tribute to Oisín McGrath and the past members and friends of Béal Cú O’Raghallaigh, and wonderful to see the community come together alongside the GOAL Mile in support of global solidarity.”