Big Fleadh celebrations being planned for Newtownbutler

NEWTOWNBUTLER Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCE) branch is preparing to host the Fermanagh Fleadh for the third consecutive year, with the 55th County Fleadh taking place from May 31 to June 7.

In advance of the week-long celebration of traditional music, song and dance, a major fundraising event has been organised to help meet the rising costs of running the annual festival.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 11, with an all-day trad music session in The Old Oak Bar in Enniskillen.

The marathon session will begin at 11am, led by musicians from the Newtownbutler CCE branch.

Over the course of the day and evening, the majority of Fermanagh’s seven Comhaltas branches are expected to take part, alongside a host of well-known traditional musicians from across the county.

Among those set to perform are Maria Connolly, Chris Maguire, Dinie Leonard and Gary Curley, with many more musicians joining throughout the day.

A new group of performers will take to the floor on the hour every hour, culminating in a final session at 11pm featuring Darren Breslin.

The event is free to attend and open to the public, with organisers encouraging people to call in for an hour or stay for the full day. While there is no admission charge, the success of the fundraiser will rely on voluntary donations made on the day.

Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase through Comhaltas branches across Fermanagh and throughout the event.

Organisers say the fundraiser offers an opportunity for musicians, singers and listeners alike to enjoy a full day of traditional music while supporting one of the county’s biggest cultural events.

Further information is available on the Fermanagh Fleadh Facebook page, or by contacting Fleadh Chairperson Sinéad McCabe.