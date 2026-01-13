Ballinamallard man allegedly assaulted pregnant woman

The pregnant alleged victim of an assault wants the defendant at her child’s birth, a court has heard.

Axel McKenna (27) from Tully Road, Ballinamallard is accused of assaulting the woman, who he has a ‘long history with,’ at his house on Monday.

He was overnight charged to Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he applied for bail.

Advertisement

A police detective outlined to the court that the woman had came to McKenna’s house to gather her belongings.

She claimed that an argument broke out before McKenna hit her in the back of the head and grabbed her throat, which she admitted biting him in retaliation.

The defendant’s father, who was a witness, claimed that the woman had started the argument and was the ‘aggressor’.

The court noted that McKenna, who stood in the dock, had an injury to his face whilst the detective noted the alleged victim had no injuries.

However the detective outlined to the court that the complainant was a 39-week pregnant woman who is planned to have a caesarian surgery this Friday.

The detective added that there was a ‘long history’ between the parties and police were concerned that bail conditions couldn’t manage the risk to the alleged victim and her baby.

However the detective also added that the woman withdrew her statement and wanted the defendant to be present for the birth of her child.

Advertisement

After speaking with the defendant, defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan said that McKenna has ‘no intention’ of attending the hospital for the birth.

He added that there would have been no alleged altercation if the woman had not attended the defendants house.

District judge Conor Heaney noted that it was a ‘serious charge’ and said that there was a risk to the alleged victim and child.

Bail was refused for McKenna for fears of reoffending and interference with witnesses and alleged victims.

The Ballinamallard man was remanded into custody and the case was adjourned until February 9 at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.