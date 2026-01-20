Balcas facing health and safety charges

A BALLINAMALLARD timber company is considering its position as it faces health and safety offences allegations.

Balcas Timber Ltd, based on the Killadeas Road, Laragh asked for extra time to consider the charges at Dungannon Crown Court on Monday.

The company is charged with failing to ensure health and safety, and failing to maintain work equipment.

The alleged offences, involving an autoclave chamber, occurred on October 2023.

A legal representative for the Ballinamallard company asked the court for a further two weeks to allow the director to decide on their position.

Judge Sherrard allowed the adjournment and listed the case for arraignment on Monday, February 2.