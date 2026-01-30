Bail for former soldier caught with £60k cannabis

A FORMER army bomb disposal expert from Enniskillen who was left with PTSD after attending the scene of the Omagh bombing has been granted bail after being found in possession of £60,000 worth of cannabis.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday was Stephen Hogg (52) of Glebe Park.

Facing a number of charges of possessing the class B drug with intent to supply, the court heard that on January 29, police stopped Hogg, who currently works as a delivery driver, in a Landrover vehicle in the Enniskillen area.

Advertisement

Upon searching the vehicle, police uncovered 15 vacuum sealed bags containing seven and a half kilogrammes on cannabis.

The court heard that the drugs were contained in a package which was labelled with a fake name that was linked to a previous seizure of cannabis in the area.

Upon searching Hogg’s home, a further small quantity of cannabis oils and edibles were found, with Hogg’s son later admitting to possession of what was found at the property.

When interviewed by police, Hogg said he had been asked to return the package to a post office and was not aware of its contents.

A defence solicitor told the court that Hogg had an ‘outstanding work record’, further stating that he had previously served time in the Navy.

They also stated that he attended the scene of the Omagh bombing in 1998 as an army bomb disposal expert and had developed PTSD since the incident.

The court heard that, should Hogg be refused bail, it would cause financial hardship for his family.

Advertisement

Police objected to bail in order to protect Hogg, citing concerns for his safety as some of the co-accused have faced ‘significant financial loss’ following the seizure of the drugs.

Police also confirmed that the occupier of the property from which Hogg collected the package has since been spoken to and cautioned.

District Judge Rafferty granted bail at £500 on the conditions that Hogg resides at his home address and has no contact with the co-accused.

Hogg is due before the court again on February 27.