Average house price in Fermanagh reaches £188,000

THE race for homes has reached a fever pitch, with average house prices jumping by a staggering 8.5 per-cent in just 12 months.

The average price of a home in the county is now reaching £188,000, outpacing what many local people can afford.

Local estate agent Niall Smyth said that these prices will continue to rise over the next 12 months, creating a bigger challenge for buyers across the region.

“The housing shortage has continued across the market and is having a significant impact on property prices,” he explained.

“Urban areas like Enniskillen and Lisnaskea are especially affected, but rural communities are feeling it too because new builds are so limited.”

Mr Smyth, pictured below, added that demand remains strong across all sectors.

“It’s not just first-time buyers struggling, families, retirees, everyone is trying to get on the ladder,” he said.

“The lack of new builds means prices keep climbing, and unless more supply comes through, that trend will continue.”

He said the housing shortage was “the result of a combination of historical underbuilding, rising construction costs, slow release of new builds, lender reluctance in rural areas, planning restrictions, and limited infrastructure investment.”

“As long as these factors persist, housing supply will remain tight and prices are likely to continue rising,” he added..

“Villages in particular are being held back because sewage systems and other essential services can’t cope with new development.

“It’s a situation that needs attention now, or the shortage will only get worse.”

“But unless planning restrictions are reviewed and infrastructure investment increases, people will continue to struggle to find homes.”

Estate agent Seamus McGovern also has concerns.

“In Fermanagh we’re seeing exactly what the figures show. Northern Ireland is outpacing the rest of the UK, and this reflects the reality on the ground here,” he said.

“Demand has stayed steady, but the real issue is supply. Good homes in Fermanagh are still thin on the ground, and that’s what’s driving prices.

“Even with this growth, we’re still below the 2007 peak, so we don’t believe the market is overheating, it’s simply catching up.”

“With mortgage rates easing, 2026 could bring more movement locally,” McGovern added.