Armstrong to stand for election as UUP Deputy Leader

FERMANAGH and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong said she is “proud to announce” she’ll be standing for election as the Deputy Leader of the UUP.

Ms Armstrong, who was appointed as an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in September 2024, confirmed today (Thursday) that she’s keen on the position.

“I am proud to announce today that I will be standing for election as Deputy Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, with Jon Burrows as the leadership candidate,” Ms Armstrong explained.

“I would like to thank Jon for the trust he has placed in me by asking me to serve as his Deputy Leader.”

Ms Armstrong is the only currently female MLA for the Ulster Unionist Party in Stormont.

The local representative said it is a ‘responsibility and an honour’ to serve the people of Fermanagh and wider afield.

“I do not underestimate the significance of being nominated as the first female Deputy Leader in the 101 year history of the Ulster Unionist Party,” said Ms Armstrong.

“This is a responsibility and an honour, and a reminder that our Party is moving forward, rooted in proud traditions but open to opportunities for all who share our convictions to make this a better place as part of the United Kingdom.”

Ms Armstrong also reiterated her commitment to representing her constituents in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“When I stood at General Election last year, over 20,000 people put their trust in me to represent them,” she said.

“My message then, as now, was to provide representation for those who feel voiceless, and that is what I will be bringing to the post of Deputy Leader, speaking for women, for rural communities and for the West. The Ulster Unionist Party has always been about service and representation.

“Under this new leadership, we will ensure that families, workers, business owners, farmers, communities, and young people planning their futures see a revitalised and purposeful Ulster Unionist Party, ready to put Stormont to the test to deliver.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for the Ulster Unionist Party to stand front and centre on its aims to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland. We know that tough decisions will have to be made, and we will be solutions driven.

“We also know that the people are ready for a rejuvenated Ulster Unionist Party, confident in its purpose, clear in its direction and ambitious for the future.”