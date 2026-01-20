Appeal for witnesses following fatal Lisnaskea crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information into the fatal crash which occurred in Fermanagh in December, where one woman lost her life.

In a statement released this morning, Chief Inspector Simpson from the Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for witnesses.

“We are investigating a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia car and Renault Traffic van on the Crom Road at around 4.40pm on that date,” the Chief Inspector said.

“Sadly, 28-year-old Hanna Tanasova, who was originally from Ukraine but had been living in the Mayobridge area for several years, passed away from her injuries in hospital on Friday 26th December.

“We are hoping to speak to two men described as wearing ‘work clothing’ who potentially arrived on scene in a van from the direction of Lisnaskea.

“These males may have been first on scene and we would be keen to speak with them.

“You can get in contact with officers on 101, quoting reference number 989 of 05/12/25.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org