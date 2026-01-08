Appeal for information following Enniskillen burglary

POLICE in Fermanagh are appealing for witnesses and information following an alleged burglary which is reported to have taken place in Enniskillen yesterday (Wednesday).

“Police in Fermanagh are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a property in the old Enniskillen Road, Tullyharney, Enniskillen,” a statement from the Police read.

“The incident was reported to police on Wednesday 7th January 2026, when a trailer was noticed to have gone missing.

Advertisement

“A steel Porter triple axel 16×7 foot flatbed trailer was stolen from a farm yard on the property at approximately 05:00-06:00 hours, on the morning of 31st December 2025.

“If you observed anything suspicious in the area, please contact police on 101 and quote the reference number CC519-07/01/2025.”