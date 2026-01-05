Anger at dog fouling in Tempo

Local dog walkers are being urged to be ‘socially responsible for cleaning up after their pets’ following repeated instances of dog fouling in a local village.

Tempo Maguires GAA club in Fermanagh has taken to social media to vent their frustration after dog mess has been found in several areas in the grounds.

The club recently got their pathway professionally cleaned, but there has since been repeated dog fouling on its premises.

“This pathway at Tempo Maguires was professionally cleaned just weeks ago,” a club statement read.

“Unfortunately, it is once again being left covered in dog fouling, which is unacceptable

“Dog owners are legally and socially responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

“This pathway is used daily by residents, children and families, and no one should have to avoid dog mess in their own community.”

The Fermanagh GAA club said they will have to take further measurers, if the dog fouling continues at St Mary’s Park.

“If there is one more instance of dog fouling, dogs and dog walkers will be banned from using this pathway,” added the Tempo statement.

“Please be respectful, clean up after your dog, and help keep our shared spaces safe and pleasant for everyone. If you don’t want to clean up after your dog, leave it at home.

“Thank you to the many responsible dog owners who already do the right thing, but unfortunately everyone will suffer the consequences of the disgusting few.”

Meanwhile, people across the county have taken to social media to vent their frustration at the rise in dog poo littered in popular tourists attractions, calling on dog owners to be responsible.

The ‘Herald understands that there is an £80 fine for dog fouling. It’s reduced to £50 if paid within 10 working days.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has the authority to penalise offenders, including those whose dogs foul while straying. It’s hoped that the measures will urge dog owners to be careful.