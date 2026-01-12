Agri firm confirms dispersal sale

+44 (0)28 6632 2066
JN Contracts in Fermanagh is set to hold a dispersal sale for its machinery.

Posted: 4:19 pm January 12, 2026

Fourteen tractors are set to go up for action later this month after a Fermanagh agricultural company announced its plans for a ‘business restructure’.

Mid Ulster Auctions recently confirmed it had been appointed to host a machinery clearance auction on behalf of JN Contracts, which is located on the Moynaghan North Road in Irvinestown.

According to the auctioneer company, the sale comes as a result of the Fermanagh firm agreeing to a ‘business restructure’, which followed a major auction in January 2021.

It’s understood that 14 tractors will be up for sale, ranging from a number of popular brands including New Holland, John Deere, Case IH and Massey Ferguson.

Other machinery, including forage harvesters and JCB loaders, will also be up for grabs.

Bidding will begin online on Mid Ulster Auctions platforms on Monday, January 19, with registration opening 72 hours before bidding officially begins.
A bidding deposit of £900 must be paid before the auction begins. Bidding closes on Wednesday, January 21, from 11am.

