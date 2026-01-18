Advice service helping Fermanagh people with cancer

COMMUNITY Advice Fermanagh works closely with organisations in the local community including from local Cancer charities.

Based in Enniskillen, the organisation offers free, confidential, and impartial advice across a wide range of areas, including debt, housing, employment, and consumer issues.

They also carry out Benefit Entitlement Checks and assist with completing forms, ensuring people receive the support they need during challenging times.

Spokesperson for Community Advice Fermanagh said, “We started to see an uptake in demand for our service based on referrals from local cancer charities, supporting not just the individual but their wider family.

“What we see is a relationship that is already well established through the many support groups and events that these charities offer their clients and community.”

Recognising the importance of accessibility, Community Advice Fermanagh now offers a monthly drop-in advice clinic at the newly opened Cancer Focus Support Centre in Enniskillen.

“It is important that we bring our service to the centre. It is a place that the person is familiar with, and we can offer that support and advice. It is an opportunity for us to build that relationship with the individual and family, and for them to know we are here at any time to support any way we can,” the spokesperson added.

The organisation provides personalised financial guidance through their dedicated debt advisor, who offers confidential and non-judgmental support.

They also collaborate with local partners to deliver Financial Wellbeing Clinics and talks throughout Fermanagh, helping individuals and families manage finances, plan for the future, and access the right support networks.

To find out about all the outreach clinics and support they provide throughout the county, visit: CommunityAdviceFermanagh.com or @CommunityAdviceFermanagh on Facebook.