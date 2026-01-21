535 pest complaints in Fermanagh council area

FERMANAGH and Omagh recorded the lowest number of pest reports of any council area in the North between 2020 and 2025.

During the five-year period, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council logged 535 pest reports, well below every other council area and a fraction of the totals recorded in more urban parts of the North.

At the other end of the scale, Belfast City Council recorded by far the highest number of reports, with 23,243 pest-related complaints between 2020 and 2025.

The figures, according to data released by the councils, show a clear contrast between rural and urban areas.

Councils with larger towns and cities consistently recorded higher numbers of pest reports, while more rural districts tended to see lower demand for pest control services.

In the west, Derry and Strabane District Council recorded 1,491 reports, almost three times the figure for Fermanagh and Omagh, while Mid Ulster District Council logged 1,159 reports over the same period.

Elsewhere, Ards and North Down recorded 3,915 reports, Lisburn and Castlereagh 2,550, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 2,491, and Antrim and Newtownabbey 2,269. Causeway Coast and Glens recorded 1,208 reports, while Newry, Mourne and Down logged 1,519.

Pest reports typically relate to issues involving rodents, insects and other nuisance animals.