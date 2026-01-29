33 dogs seized as Fivemiletown couple banned breeding

33 dogs seized as Fivemiletown man and wife banned from breeding

A TYRONE native and his wife who both reside in Scotland have been disqualified from keeping or owning more than one dog for five years following an investigation by the Scottish SPCA.

Appearing before Kilmarnock Sherrif Court on Monday, Stephen Hamilton, a farmer originally from Fivemiletown, and his wife Hazel of Newmilns, East Ayrshire were also made subject of a community payback and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work over a 12 month period.

This charges against the couple came following a five-year puppy dealing investigation by the Scottish SPCA which concluded with 33 dogs being seized from their premises.

They both pleaded guilty to charges of animal neglect, failing to meet the needs of a number of dogs on the premises, and failing to provide veterinary treatment for some of them, which led to pain and suffering.

Following the conviction on Monday, a spokesperson on behalf of the Scottish SPCA commented on the investigation in a social media post.

“Stephen Hamilton is originally from Northern Ireland where his family run a large-scale dog breeding business, the UK Dog Breeding Academy, formerly known as Furnish Kennels,” they said.

“We respect the sheriff’s decision but feel disappointed that harsher punishment wasn’t imposed.

“We believe the offences were serious enough for a custodial sentencing and a lifetime ban on owning and keeping animals. A five-year ban will not be a deterrent for those who are involved in the low-welfare puppy trade.

“The Scottish SPCA is calling for a National Animals Offenders Register to be introduced, but for it to be effective, stronger punishments that are in line with the crimes committed must be imposed.

“A register’s power to prevent further harm is significantly limited if appropriate sentencing is not given.”