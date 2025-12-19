Woman admits to shoplifting sprees in Enniskillen

PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared after a woman admitted four separate counts of shoplifting from Enniskillen stores over the space of three weeks.

In order of appearance Amy Boyle (20) from Corban Avenue, Enniskillen stole £53.42 worth of alcohol from a Spar on November 24 and in that incident also assaulted two police officers, used disorderly behaviour and attempted to damage a PSNI vehicle. Then on December 1 she stole alcohol totalling £41.98 from a different Spar followed by the theft of various items totalling £57,25 from a Centra.

Finally on December 10 she stole goods worth £25 from another Spar and later that day returned and stole more goods totalling £22.31.

Advertisement

A defence barrister entered guilty pleas to all charges on Doyle’s behalf at Enniskillen Magistrates Court. He pointed out while there is no previous record the repetitive nature of offending was concerning and suggested reports would be helpful.

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed and remanded Boyle on continuing bail to attend for sentencing on January 12.