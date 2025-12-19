Western Trust CEO retires after decades of service

THE Western Trust has officially announced the retirement of its Chief Executive, Neil Guckian.

Mr Guckian, who was appointed as the Western Trust chief executive in July 2021, previously served as the Trust’s director of finance and contracting.

The Trust announced his upcoming retirement last Thursday, December 11, with the Derry man planning to step down in April.

Advertisement

The Western Trust’s official statement read, “As Chief Executive, he led the Trust through a period marked by unprecedented challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, financial and workforce pressures, and continuous transformation across health and social care. Under his leadership, the Trust has continued to deliver high-quality, safe services, drive innovation, and strengthen the wellbeing of staff, patients, clients, and service users.

“Mr. Guckian’s commitment to health and social care spans more than three decades. Beginning in the West in 1991 and spanning over 27 years, he also served as a Director across four Trusts in Northern Ireland.”

Trust chair Dr Tom Frawley said “he has led the Western Trust with compassion, clarity, and resilience.”

“His steady leadership during some of the most difficult years for health and social care has been invaluable,” he continued.

“The Trust Board is deeply grateful for his dedication, professionalism, and the positive impact he has made over many years.”

Interim Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health, Mike Farrar, said, “Neil has been an outstanding public servant and senior manager within the HSC.

“His contribution to improvements in healthcare over the course of his career has been significant in terms of his commitment to patients and to staff alike.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his retirement, Mr Guckian said, “It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Executive of the Western Trust.

“I and the Senior Management Team are immensely proud of our staff, who consistently demonstrate courage, professionalism, and compassion.

“I want to thank colleagues across all services for their unwavering commitment to those we care for.

“As I retire, I do so with pride in what we have achieved together and with complete confidence in the future of the Trust.”

The Western Trust’s official statement concluded with, “Throughout his tenure, Mr. Guckian has provided steady leadership through post-pandemic recovery, system reform, and significant operational pressures.

“His strategic vision and financial expertise have strengthened service delivery, supported staff wellbeing, and enhanced collaboration across the wider health and social care system.”