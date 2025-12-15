Warning issued over counterfeit toys this Christmas

Trading Standards Service (TSS) has recently seized over £22,000 worth of fake toys, including Labubu dolls, K Pop Demon Hunters merchandise, Lego figures and Disney’s Lilo & Stitch products.

The items were seized from a number of high street retail premises and shopping centres. Some were sold for £80, potentially misleading buyers into thinking they were genuine.

The warning to the public from TSS is that counterfeit goods are unsafe and poorly made, putting consumers at risk. They undermine legitimate businesses that pay taxes and create jobs, while profits often fund organised crime.

Nicholas Lane, TSS Area Inspector, encouraged customers to always buy from trusted retailers, and if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

He said: “With Christmas shopping in full swing, cheaper alternatives may tempt families, but counterfeit toys carry hidden risks. Counterfeiting funds organised crime, including money laundering and forced labour, harming communities. Trading Standards Service will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any trader found to be selling counterfeit goods.”

TSS offers the following advice to avoid buying fakes:

Always buy from reputable traders.

Check the quality of the goods. Fakes will not be as good as the real thing.

Check labels and packaging for spelling mistakes and poorly printed logos.

Check the spelling and grammar on websites – often the people behind these sites do not pay a lot of attention or care to this detail. Fraudsters may also try to deceive you by slightly changing the spelling of a well-known brand or shop in the website address.

When buying online look to see where the trader is based and whether a postal address is provided – just because the web address has ‘UK’ do not assume the seller is based in the UK.

Ask the trader if there is a returns policy or guarantee. Most rogue traders will not offer this.

If you are not sure whether the items are genuine, do not enter your payment details – it is not worth the risk.

Anyone who has information in relation to individuals or businesses involved in the selling of counterfeit goods, or if anyone believes they have purchased such goods, should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262 or contact Consumerline to make a complaint or ask for advice – www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/contact-consumerline-make-complaint-or-ask-advice