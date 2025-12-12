Visitors to SWAH asked to wear face masks

ANYONE visiting the SWAH or other health facilities is being asked to wear a mask to help try to stop the continued spread of flu and other viruses in the local community.

As reported by the ‘Herald this week, Fermanagh is currently battling what is believed to be the most severe outbreak of seasonal influenza since 2010, with cases surging at an unprecedented rate.

In a statement issued this morning, the Western Trust said, “Due to high levels of respiratory illness circulating in the community, all staff, patients and visitors to our Emergency Departments, ward/clinical areas where additional infection control measures are required, Community Settings and Treatment Rooms, are being asked to wear face masks.

“We would also like to take the opportunity to remind the public that they should not visit hospital or community settings if they or any of their family at home has vomiting, diarrhoea, coughs, cold, flu or any other infectious conditions. Please wait until at least 48 hours or two days from symptoms have ended before you visit the hospital.

“Hand hygiene is the most important method of preventing and controlling the spread of infections and it is extremely important that all visitors wash their hands with liquid soap and water before and after visiting. Alcohol hand sanitiser can also be used.