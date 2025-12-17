Upgrade of Enniskillen to Omagh road delayed until 2032

WORK on a £9 million scheme to upgrade part of the main Enniskillen to Omagh road is now not expected to begin for several years, councillors have been told.

In a report to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed that procurement for the scheme on the A32 near Dromore is scheduled for 2030/31, with construction planned for 2031/32.

This comes despite Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announcing in June that the project would progress to procurement and delivery.

The Department also said it is taking ‘the necessary time’ to consider the potential impact of the recent A5 court judgement on the separate A43 Southern Bypass before its next phase can proceed.

Ulster Unionist councillor Rosemary Barton urged DfI to divert A5 funding to the A32, which she described as a vital route for access to the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Details of the A32 plans were discussed at a special council meeting.

Divisional Roads Manager for the Western Division, Daniel Healy, told members that budgeting remained ‘a challenge’ – despite a £77.6 million increase in the Department’s resource budget.

“The Department has been historically underfunded for many years, so this is a welcome increase,” he said.

Mr Healy added that local transport plans are being developed alongside the council’s Local Development Plan to ensure better integration between transport and land-use planning.

He also stressed that DfI would continue seeking additional in-year funding to deliver improvements in the Omagh area.

“We are bidding as strongly as possible for as much in-year funding as we can secure, to support improvements to our local roads infrastructure and additional resurfacing schemes,” he said.

However, he warned that the Department continues to operate a limited maintenance policy, meaning only the most severe road defects are being repaired.

“My teams are doing all they can to ensure the road network is managed in the most efficient and effective manner,” he added.

Mr Healy said several local schools would benefit from new part-time 20mph speed zones, aimed at improving safety for children, parents and staff.

He also expressed hope that the Department’s appeal against the High Court decision to quash approval for the A5 scheme would succeed.