Tributes pour in following death of popular mother

THERE has been widespread sadness following the death of mother-of-two Emma Mackarel in a crash last week.

Ms Mackarel (nee McClean), of Latgallan, Clones, passed away on Thursday, December 18, following a road traffic accident on the N2.

Originally from Fermanagh, tributes have been paid across the county for the much loved local woman.

Maguiresbridge Silver Band were among those to express their sympathies.

“We have fond memories of Emma, along with David and Donna, playing in the band with us for many years,” they said, expressing condolences with her family and friends.

North Fermanagh Young Defenders said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Ms Mackarel’s death.

“Emma was a great asset to our band after we formed, by attending our practices and tutoring our band members to learn to play the flute,” a spokesperson said.

“Emma was a valuable member of the community and will be sorley missed by all who knew her.”

A 56-year-old man has appeared in court charged in relation to the collision.

Ion Bucurica appeared at Monaghan District Court charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The Romanian national, who resides in France, appeared in front of Judge Gerard Jones at a special sitting of Monaghan District Court over the alleged offence

No application for bail was submitted by his solicitor Roisin Courtney. Her client was granted free legal aid due to the significance of the charge that he faces.

He was also granted a Romanian interpreter.

Emma is survived by her husband Andrew, daughter Eva, son Alec and parents John and Linda.

Following her funeral on Sunday, December 21, at Stonebridge Presbyterian Church in Gransha More, Clones, she was interred in the adjoining graveyard.

In a separate incident last week, one person was critically injured in a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday on the Lough Shore Road area of Belleek.

Emergency services attended the scene, including the Air Ambulance, and one person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The road remained closed overnight following the crash, with diversions put in place.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the collision, which took place around 12.15pm on December 17.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 585 of 17/12/25,” said a police spokesman.