Tributes flow for Maguiresbridge bandsman Andrew Knox

TRIBUTES have been paid following the passing of Andrew Knox who was remembered as “a true gentleman of the brass band community”.

Formerly of Snowhill Road, Cornafannoge, Maguiresbridge, Mr Knox passed away suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital on Christmas day.

Maguiresbridge Silver Band paid tribute to their long-term member and much-loved friend.

“It was with heavy hearts and great sadness that we said goodbye to Mr Andrew Knox today. It broke our hearts as we played for him one last time. An empty chair in the trombone row where he sat. 45 years of dedication and loyalty he gave to Maguiresbridge Silver Band,” a tribute read.

“Andy as we all affectionately knew him was one of the most important links in our band chain. A gentleman, a friend, a bands man, kind, thoughtful always looking after everyone and keeping us all right.

The tribute went on to explain how Andrew taught the youth with great patience and pride and was extremely proud to have his own children in the band.

“He organised events, band trips, applied for funding, if there was a special event he always made sure we were well fed, celebration cakes would arrive for our anniversaries, if anyone needed a lift he was there,” the tribute continued.

“He read the bible lessons at services we lead and was our conductor anytime we needed him. As we made arrangements over the last few days he would have been the one we would have gone to for advice and guidance, his faith always went before him.”

Stephen Crooks from Fermanagh Tyrone Brass Band Summer School described Andrew as a “remarkable encourager”.

“Today, on a day filled with joy and happiness as we gather with family and friends, we received the sad news of the passing of a true gentleman of the brass band community here in Fermanagh, Andrew Knox,” he said.

“Andrew was a remarkable encourager, whether it was working with and inspiring the young people in Maguiresbridge Silver Band or supporting bands across the wider circle.

“On many occasions, he went out of his way to uplift others through messages of support and encouragement. He would’ve regularly got in touch, offering words of encouragement throughout the growth of FTBBSS over the past 14 years.”

Fermanagh band scene also paid tribute to the popular Trombone player.

“Sadly we lose yet another great friend of the Band Scene in Fermanagh, Andrew Knox from Maguiresbridge an excellent musician, Trombone player and Stalwart of Maguiresbridge Silver Band,” the tribute read.

“Andrew was not only a great musician but also a mentor to all young and new members, and a friend to all, he will be greatly missed. Condolences to all the family.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Andrew took place in Maguiresbridge Presbyterian Church on Sunday December 28, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.