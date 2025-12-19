Town mourns death of postman Maurice

TRIBUTES have been paid across the Enniskillen community following the passing of Maurice Spillane, who was remembered as a popular postman and “a true gentleman”.

Formerly of Drumcor Hill in Enniskillen, Mr Spillane passed away peacefully on December 5.

A popular figure in the town, Mr Spillane worked as a postman around Enniskillen and the wider area for decades, where he formed many friendships and relationships with local residents.

Advertisement

Many remembered him for kind nature and personality.

“Maurice was one of life’s true gentlemen. It was always a pleasure to be in his company,” one tribute read.

Another mourner remembered: “Maurice was a gentleman. He was our postman for years in Monea.”

Mr Spillane was well respected in the local postal service, supporting his colleagues for many years in his role with the trade union.

Jill Weir, chairwoman of the Fermanagh Council of Trade Unions, remembered Mr Spillane as ‘a great man’.

A wave of tributes were also paid from many of Mr Spillane’s neighbours in Enniskillen.

“Maurice was a gentle soul and a true gentleman. He brought warmth and kindness to Drumcor Hill. Another great man gone, but never forgotten,” one mourner said.

Advertisement

Another tribute read: “Maurice was an absolute gentleman man whose lovely smile and quiet manner touched all he met.”

He is survived by his sons Martin and Michael (Deirdre), his daughter Yvonne (Eugene) and Michelle (Michael) and his sisters Teene Preshur and Anne Dean.

He is predeceased by his wife Margaret (Bunty), his brother Pat and his sisters Madeline and Margaret.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen on December 8, he was cremated at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.