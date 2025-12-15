Top tips for fighting Flu this Winter

Flu cases are rising sharply across Northern Ireland, putting extra strain on families, workplaces, and frontline healthcare services.

Jonny Davies, Managing Director of Emerald Urgent Care, said the clinic has been extremely busy due to the rise in cases.

“Flu cases surge every winter, but experts have predicted this could be the worst flu season for a decade, fuelled by a new mutated flu virus,” he explained.

Advertisement

With more patients seeking help for high fevers, chesty coughs, and severe fatigue, Jonny has shared his top practical tips to help people protect themselves this winter, and to know when it’s time to seek medical advice.

Get the Flu Jab – It really does make a difference

If there’s one thing that helps prevent flu most effectively, it’s the vaccine. It won’t stop every case, but it significantly reduces your risk of severe illness. For people with long-term health conditions, older adults, pregnant women, and children, the flu jab is especially important. Even if you consider yourself fit and healthy, getting vaccinated protects those around you too.

Wash your hands more often than you think you need to

Flu spreads easily, especially through touch. Door handles, lift buttons, keyboards, shopping trolleys, germs gather on the things we all touch every day. A quick wash with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds can dramatically cut your risk. Keep a small hand sanitiser in your bag or car so you’re never caught out.

Boost your immune system with the basics

A healthy immune system is your body’s best defence. Focus on small, daily habits:

Sleep: Aim for 7 – 9 hours Hydration: Keep water beside you and sip throughout the day Nutrition: Add more fruit, vegetables, and whole foods. Vitamin C-rich foods like oranges, peppers, broccoli, and berries help support immunity Fresh air: A short daily walk can boost both body and mind Know the early signs

Flu often comes on suddenly. Common symptoms include fever, chills, body aches, headaches, sore throat, blocked nose, and extreme tiredness. If you notice these signs, rest, keep warm, stay hydrated, and avoid close contact with others. Acting early, before symptoms worsen, can help shorten your recovery time.

If you’re unsure whether it’s flu, COVID-19, or another infection, Emerald Urgent Care clinicians can assess you quickly and provide the right treatment or advice.

Don’t power through. Rest is part of treatment

Many people try to “push on” through illness, especially at this busy time of year. But resting is one of the most important things you can do.

Advertisement

Keep your home flu-safe

A few simple habits at home can help stop germs from spreading:

Open windows for short bursts to improve airflow Regularly clean high-touch areas Use tissues once and bin them immediately Keep shared spaces tidy, so surfaces are easy to clean

If you have children, remind them to wash their hands after school, sports, or playdates, and clean lunchboxes and toys regularly.

When to seek medical advice

Most people recover at home, but contact a healthcare professional if:

Symptoms aren’t improving after a week You have a very high fever that won’t come down You feel short of breath or unusually dizzy You have an existing health condition that flu could make worse A child or older adult becomes unusually sleepy, confused, or dehydrated

At Emerald Urgent Care, our clinicians can assess flu symptoms, provide treatment, prescribe medication where appropriate, and rule out more serious conditions.

The clinic provides fast, walk-in treatment for urgent but non-emergency conditions, as well as virtual appointments – simply ring the clinic to speak directly with an experienced clinician.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.emeraldurgentcare.co.uk