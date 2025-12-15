Teenager charged with robbery and burglary

A 17-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, burglary and possession of an article with blade in a public place, following his arrest in Enniskillen yesterday.

“Police have charged a male teenager to court after he was arrested in the Enniskillen area yesterday, Sunday 14th December,” a Police statement read.

“The male, aged 17, has been charged with robbery, burglary, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, and possession of an article with blade or point in a public place.

“He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court today, Monday 15th December. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”