Teenager charged with robbery and burglary

A 17-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including robbery, burglary and possession of an article with blade in a public place, following his arrest in Enniskillen yesterday.
“Police have charged a male teenager to court after he was arrested in the Enniskillen area yesterday, Sunday 14th December,” a Police statement read.
“The male, aged 17, has been charged with robbery, burglary, burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage, and possession of an article with blade or point in a public place.
“He is expected to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court today, Monday 15th December. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Posted: 11:49 am December 15, 2025