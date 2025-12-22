Teen charged with crashing stolen BMW in Fivemiletown

A youth currently on bail for three sets of serious charges has been freed again despite strong police objections.

The fourteen-year-old who cannot be identified because of his age was already charged with breaking into the Valley Hotel in Fivemiletown in May and then in a separate incident last month, caused around £6000 damage to a sports pitch.

He was arrested again following a high-speed police chase on December 11 in which he allegedly crashed a stolen car into a 90-year-old woman’s home.

In that incident he is charged with taking a BMW without consent and driving it dangerously without insurance and while disqualified by age on roads between Belview Road, Enniskillen and Tattynuckle Road, Fivemiletown.

When brought before Dungannon Magistrates Court a police officer explained during the early hours of the day in question police observed the BMW exiting a road just outside Enniskillen.

It swerved back and forth over the central white lines and police activated sirens it made off at speed.

The pursuit continued into Fivemiletown before the BMW was found crashed against the gable wall of a house having gone through a fence and across the garden.

Two people were noted running from the scene having climbed over a gate and fled across a field.

Both were detained and turned out to be known to police, one being the youth and the other his older girlfriend.

Substantial damage had been caused to the building which was left unstable and some aspects require rebuilding.

Objecting to bail the officer said, “Police do not believe he will adhere to any conditions. He has a previous record and his behaviour is escalating. There’s a clear risk to the public. This 90-year-old lady is extremely frightened and no longer feels safe in her own home.”

The officer said the youth, “Until recently resided in a care facility however he returned to his family home at his own request although remains under Social Services care who meet weekly due to the risks involved. All agencies have massive concerns, particularly around exploitation by the older peer group. He’s on the edge of secure accommodation. His drug-taking has increased which leads to offending. He refuses all work with drugs and alcohol agencies stating he will continue to use both, so he sees no point in engaging.”

The defence accepted residence with the youth’s family wasn’t working and, “One can’t ignore that the care facility would be more suitable.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty remarked, “Clearly there’s no control at home. The family has not displayed any ability to keep him in check.”

While agreeing to bail Judge Rafferty ordered residence at the care facility but the officer highlighted 80 reports of the youth going missing since April.

The judge replied if this occurs again “secure accommodation is the only option”.

Days later on 19 December the youth’s lawyers applied to vary bail allowing him to stay with his family on Christmas Day.

Although opposed by police the judge “with some hesitation” granted the application.

But just two hours later the youth was arrested after being found highly intoxicated In Fivemiletown having stolen two bottles of vodka.

He was back before the most recent sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court where police repeated previous concerns.

“There is a long history of bail breaches and even care staff are struggling and they are the experts,” said the officer

As before the defence assured bail conditions would be adhered to while reminding the court of the youth’s age.

However despite warnings of secure accommodation in the event of further offending, the judge decided to release the youth again.

However he said there would be tight monitoring and telling the youth “I am putting you to the test” listed the case for review on 23 December.