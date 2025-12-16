SWAH Emergency staff bid farewell to nurse Sandra

Current and former colleagues and friends of staff nurse Sandra Knox gathered recently to bid a fond farewell to one in a million nurse on her retirement from the Emergency Department at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen after over four decades working in health and social care.

Paying tribute to Sandra, Emma Meegan, Ward Manager, Emergency Department at the South West Acute Hospital said, “Sandra began her career in health care in 1986 as a health care assistant, gaining invaluable experience across a wide range of specialities and forming many lasting friendships along the way. Her dedication to patient care and lifelong learning led her to qualify as a staff nurse in 2019 and she later progressed on to a band 6 role more recently.

Emma continued: “Sandra’s long and varied career is a testament to her commitment, compassion and the positive impact she has had on colleagues and patients alike as she now begins a well-deserved retirement.

“Our emergency department staff will truly miss working with Sandra and wish her a long and happy retirement.

“Thank you Sandra for being one of our #WTHeroes and we wish you well for your future – it is now time to put your feet up!”