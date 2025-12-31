Suspended sentence for damaging neighbour’s car

AN Enniskillen resident who caused over £1,000 in damages to his neighbour’s vehicle has been handed a suspended sentence.

Giedrius Makauskas (51) of Foxhill Close appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court via videolink from custody to face a number of charges.

With the assistance of a Lithuanian interpreter, the court heard that in November police were called to a male who appeared ‘aggressive’ and was banging on a door.

Advertisement

The court heard Makauskas’ neighbour’s car was causing a ‘whining noise’, and the defendant hit the bonnet of the car with a hammer, causing three dents.

When the police arrived, they saw the blue hammer on Makauskas’ stairs.

He was later arrested and brought to the South West Acute Hospital as he appeared to be intoxicated.

Makauskas told Police that he had drawn a large bottle of whiskey and a 75cl bottle of vodka due to the ‘stress at home’.

He said he could not recall what had happened but he was ‘sorry for his actions’.

Makauskas, who had no previous criminal record, was in custody since November 10.

His defence counsel explained Makauskas was in receipt of benefits, but he was willing to pay the compensation for the damage caused to his neighbour’s vehicle, which amounts to £1,125.74.

Advertisement

They also explained that Makauskas was ‘agitated by the noise of the car’, while also adding he was under the influence of ‘extensive alcohol’.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the judge recognised that Makauskas had served a considerable period in custody.

He sentenced him to two months in prison, suspended for two years. with Makauskas released from custody on Monday (December 22).

He was also ordered to agree to a probation order for two years and to pay the £1,125.74 in compensation to his neighbour.