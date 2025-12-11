Suspended sentence for assaulting dog walker

A NEWTOWNBUTLER man received a suspended sentence for an assault that left the victim needing stitches.

Dean Southam (31), of Cloghagaddy Road in Newtownbutler, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court for sentencing in relation to the incident in June 2024.

The court heard a man was walking home with a dog, when Southam ‘jumped out of his car’ and ‘began shouting’ at the injured party.

Southam was charged with punching the man 10 times with a closed fist, leaving the man ‘frightened’ and requiring five paper stitches.

Southam’s defence counsel said that the incident occurred 18 months ago and there had been ‘no repetition’.

District judge, Alana McSorley, said that Southam was a ‘family man’. She sentenced him to four months in custody, suspended for 12 months, and £500 compensation to be paid to the injured party.