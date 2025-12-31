Suspected drunk-driving arrest in Enniskillen

A woman has been arrested in Enniskillen for allegedly driving at four times the legal alcohol limit.

Police have revealed details of the arrest as they issued a renewed appeal for people not to drink and drive.

“Unbelievably, drink/drug driving continued to be an issue in our District over Christmas,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“The level off intoxication in a number of recent detections have truly beggared belief.

“A man in Fintona, who was reported to police by a concerned member of the public, provided a preliminary breath sample of a frankly staggering 146 – more than FOUR times the legal limit!

“Similarly, a roadside test carried out on a woman in Enniskillen, again reported by worried members of the public, returned a reading of 145 at around 3pm in the afternoon.

“Both were arrested at the respective scenes and will now face the consequences of deciding to drive drunk.

“There is just no excuse for driving under the influence of drink or drugs. Any amount of alcohol impairs reaction time and coordination making you more prone to accidents, and drugs likewise.

“You are not only putting your life on the line but those of anyone who encounters you on the road – could you live with yourself if you killed someone through driving when impaired this New Year?”