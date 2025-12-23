Survey shows support for refugees in Fermanagh

By Aaron McGurk

FERMANAGH people are the most welcoming to refugees and asylum seekers, according to the latest official figures.

The latest data from The Executive Office has given an insight into how residents in the Fermanagh and Omagh district view refugees and asylum seekers

The survey found 60 per-cent of people in the local area agreed that asylum seekers should be allowed to stay in Northern Ireland, matching the regional average.

The district also recorded the lowest level of disagreement with this statement of all areas surveyed, with only 12 per-cent against allowing asylum seekers to stay.

When asked whether the North is a society that welcomes refugees fleeing persecution, however, only 29 per-cent agreed, which was the lowest figure recorded across all districts.

On the question of moral responsibility, 67 per-cent of people agreed that it is a duty to protect refugees escaping persecution in their home countries.

This figure matched the regional average, while nine per-cent disagreed, the second lowest level recorded.

Policy

Views on asylum policy were more mixed.

Some 38 per-cent agreed that it should be easier for asylum seekers to obtain refugee status in the North, two percentage points above the regional average.

Meanwhile, 31 per-cent disagreed, one point higher than the northern average.

Just over half of people (56 per-cent) agreed asylum seekers should have the same access to employment as others in the North, again matching the regional average.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest level of disagreement with this view, at 13 per-cent.

When asked if refugees contributed to society, 52 per-cent of people agreed that refugees contribute positively, while 16 per-cent disagreed.

Both figures were broadly in line with the Northern Ireland average.

A majority of people (58 per-cent) agreed that refugees and asylum seekers are not respected in Northern Ireland, while 10 per-cent disagreed.

Community engagement also featured strongly in the findings.

Half of the people said they would like more opportunities to get to know refugees or asylum seekers, the second highest figure across Northern Ireland.

The district also recorded the lowest level of disagreement with this statement, at nine per-cent.

The area’s attitude to refugees is no doubt coloured in part by local community experience.

According to the NISRA census in 2021, where it was found that approximately half a per-cent of the population were refugees and asylum seekers.

It may appear that the majority of Fermanagh and Omagh natives have not met or had the opportunity to interact with refugees or asylum seekers, in order to form their own substantiated opinions.