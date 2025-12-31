Super Skins retain Ulster Junior Cup

ULSTER JUNIOR CUP

ENNISKILLEN Rugby Club enjoyed a Christmas to remember as they made history by winning the Ulster Junior Cup for the second time in a row following victory over Ballynahinch 2XV in Belfast.

There was joyous scenes at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast on Saturday (December 27) when Skins won back-to-back titles following a comprehensive 48-14 romp over Ballynahinch from Down.

Eddie Keys, son of Enniskillen head coach Alastair, produced a dazzling display at the home of Ulster Rugby, kicking six conversions and two penalties, as the local team retained the cup.

In a physical and gruelling encounter, Skins showcased their clinical side with Aukuso Vaelua Teo and James Trotter scoring two tries apiece, while captain Jack Rutledge and Niall Keenan also touched down.

The Ulster Junior Cup win is another significant achievement for Enniskillen Rugby Club, who continue to prove they’re one of the top rugby powerhouses in the North.

In the league, Enniskillen are leading the way at the top of the Championship 1 standings on 45 points, with nine wins from 11 matches.

They’re four points ahead of Portadown in second place on 41 points, with Dromore further back in third on 34 points, as Keys’ charges are well in the hunt for some more coveted silverware.

Meanwhile, Enniskillen Women are also top in the Women’s Premiership with seven wins from seven games, as they close in on the league title.